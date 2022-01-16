Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Haridwar on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi in connection with Haridwar hate speech. The bail plea was rejected by CJM Mukesh Chandra Arya. Tyagi was arrested on January 13 from the Narsan border for allegedly making provocative statements at the Dharam Sansad conclave and a total of three cases were registered against him in Haridwar city police station.

He has been booked under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc) of the Indian Penal Code. The Uttarakhand police had earlier registered a case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi for making provocative speeches and inciting violence against minority communities during 'Dharam Sansad' (religious gathering) held between December 17 and 19 in Haridwar. Tyagi, who changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi from Waseem Rizvi after converting to Hinduism is among more than 10 people named in the FIRs registered in connection with the case.

He was formerly the head of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Wakf Board. Tyagi was the first person, who was arrested in the case. The Uttarakhand government was under pressure from different quarters to take action against those who had delivered the speeches at the event. Even the Supreme Court had pulled up the state government on Wednesday for not acting against the guilty so many days after the incident.

READ: Haridwar hate speech: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested