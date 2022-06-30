Roorkee: Haridwar Police and SOG have finally solved the gang rape case of a woman and her 5-year-old girl in Roorkee city on the night of Friday, June 24. In this case, five accused residents of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Kaliyar (local), including a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction), have been arrested. Haridwar SSP Dr. Yogendra Singh Rawat shared the details by holding a press conference at Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali. At the same time, when it came to the fore that the accused were associated with the farmers' organization, BKU (Tikait) expelled them from the organization.

Elaborating further, SSP said that after the incident happened on the night of June 24, the woman admitted to the hospital could name only one accused Sonu. After this, the police came to know about a white-colored Alto car. With these two pieces of evidence, police caught the accused within 6 days.

Five arrested for gang rape of woman and minor daughter in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

The initial probe started with one clue: After this serious incident came to the fore, SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat engaged experienced policemen posted across the district to solve the case. After 5 days of brainstorming, finally, the police team got a big success. The victim had told the police that a man named Sonu had taken her away on a bike, wearing a pink shirt. Later, some people in a white car forcibly took her along with her daughter and gang-raped her. With this one clue, the police started looking for a person named Sonu and the white Alto car. While investigating, the police team arrested Mehak Singh alias Sonu (son Sarjit resident of village Imlikheda police station Kaliyar district Haridwar). His bike has also been recovered.

Mehak Singh alias Sonu told the police during interrogation that, on the day of the incident, he had promised to drop the victim woman and her girl in Kaliayar but ended up sexually assaulting the woman by taking the woman to a secluded place. Soon after, there was a white-colored Alto car (number UP12R-5646) with an organization's flag on its bonnet. There were 4 people in it. As soon as they arrived, they forcibly took the woman and the little girl into the Alto car and took them away. He panicked and went to his house without informing anyone, he told the police.

Further developments: According to the police, these four men took the woman and her minor girl about two and a half kilometers further from the Core Engineering College Mangalore and raped the woman in the fields, and the girl in the car. Hearing the screams of the girl in the car, the woman came towards the car but found a man taking the girl away forcibly.

On protesting, the man pushed the woman and girl down and fled along with his friends towards Mangalore. Seeing the woman and her daughter in this condition, the local people informed the police control room, on which Chetak personnel, night officers, and ambulances reached the spot, where the victim and her daughter were immediately taken to the hospital and admitted in a critical condition. On the woman's report, a case was registered under appropriate sections. The condition of the girl is now improving. After the incident, the victim woman was able to recognize only one accused Sonu. The police had also announced a reward of 10 thousand for Sonu, said police.

The accused was the divisional general secretary in BKU: Investigation revealed that the Alto car is registered in the name of Rajiv alias Vicky Tomar (son Brahampal resident of village Belda police station, Bhopa, district Muzaffarnagar UP). On the basis of CCTV footage and information from other teams and information received from informers, two people - Rajiv alias Vicky Tomar (age 46 years) and Subodh (age 30 years, son Devendra Kumar resident of Belda police station Bhopa, district Muzaffarnagar) were caught.

During interrogation, both accepted the crime and gave the names of their companions as Sonu Tejiyan (age 32 years, son Yashpal Singh resident of Salhapur police station, Deoband district Saharanpur) and Jagdish (son late Phool Shiv resident of Salhapur police station Deoband district Saharanpur). Sonu Tejiyan and Jagdish have also been arrested. The accused Raju alias Vicky Tomar is the divisional general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (After this, he has been expelled by BKU (Tikait)).



Rakesh Tikait said – If you have committed a heinous crime, then punishment should be given: ETV Bharat Muzaffarnagar (UP) correspondent has spoken to Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of BKU, in the case of mother-daughter rape in Roorkee. He said that there is law in the country, and there is a constitution. The one who has done the karma will suffer. After the names of the accused came to the fore, we expelled them from the organization. The country has a law and a constitution. We have nothing to do with them. Law is for all, we belong to the movement. The one who is committing the crime is personal to him. The law is for everyone, if you have done a wrong thing, then the law will give punishment. This is a heinous crime, they must be punished.

Police team received a reward of 50 thousand: For cracking the case, DIG, Garhwal has given a reward of Rs 50,000 to the police team.



NCW had also taken cognizance: At the same time, in view of the seriousness of the matter, the National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the whole matter. The NCW had constituted a 3-member investigation team to probe the matter. The team members met the victims in the hospital and also visited the spot.

