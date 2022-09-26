Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Deeply jolted and sitting on the bed of a hospital, deceased Ankita's mother said what they (accused) did to her daughter, she never imagined in the wildest of her dreams. Emotionally shaken Ankita's mother further said, "I will have to gather the courage to kill them (accused). Then, their parents should also feel the pain that I am undergoing as a mother right now."

Ankita Bhandari's mother

"Efforts are being made to put me in the ICU of a hospital. It's my appeal to the administration to hand over the accused to me. Instant justice will be done to him. Or else the administration should give me a written assurance that the killers are given capital punishment within three days. I feel hollowness inside my body when I think about my daughter. What the perpetrators have done to my innocent daughter," laments Ankita's mother.