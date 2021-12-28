Haridwar: Gujjar samaj are protesting against the release of Bollywood film 'Prithviraj'. Prithviraj Kasana, a member of Gujjar Samaj while holding a press conference, has raised the demand to stop the release of the film.

At a press conference Prithviraj Kasana said, "According to the trailer, the film 'Prithviraj' has been made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The history of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan has been tampered in the film by claiming him to be Rajput ruler instead of Gujjar."

It has been warned that the movement will continue against those who tamper with the history of Gujjar samaj.

Prithviraj Kasana expressed apprehension that if the film is based on Chandbardai's book, then there must be historical distortions in it, as it contains a lot of speculations about Emperor Prithviraj. For example, the book says that Prithviraj was a Rajput king which is completely wrong because Rajputs never existed before the 13th century.

He said that through historical documents we can prove that Gujjars have been in existence since time immemorial. It was only around the 13th century when a group of Gujjars converted into Rajputs. In this way, some Rajput clans were originally a branch of the Gujjars.

