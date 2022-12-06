Haldwani: A marriage procession held in Uttarakhand on Tuesday became a topic of discussion after a groom sat on a dharna with the protestors demanding the construction of the Kathgodam Haida Khan road, which was closed due to landslides in November. Locals and Congress workers staged a sit-in protest demanding the road be constructed soon.

Leader of Uttarakhand Congress and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya also came to support the protesters. Meanwhile, a groom sat on the dharna for one hour keeping his social responsibility above all and then left for the bride's house. The marriage procession going from Kotabagh to Pataliya had to travel about five km on foot to pick up the bride.

As many as 150 villages have been affected due to the closure of the road. The groom said, "People have been travelling on foot and two-wheelers risking their lives. But the government had failed to open an alternative route. If this road is not opened as soon as possible, then the Congress, along with the villagers, will intensify their protest."