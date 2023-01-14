New Delhi: The authorities in Joshimath have barred all official organisations and experts to refrain from making any comments on the situation in the town. The gag order comes a day after an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed that Uttarakhand's Joshimath saw a rapid sinking of 5.4 cm in just 12 days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked over a dozen government-run organisations and institutes and their experts not to make any unauthorised comment or statement on the land subsidence in the hill town.

In its communication to the heads of these organisations and institutes, the NDMA said people associated with them should not interact with the media and share data on social media regarding the ground subsidence in Joshimath, where cracks have developed in buildings and other infrastructure.

The NDMA said it has observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the subject on social media platforms and also they are interacting with the media with their own interpretation of the situation.

In an office memorandum issued on Friday evening, the NDMA said - “It is observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the subject matter in social media platform and also they are interacting with media with their own interpretation of the situation. It is creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country. The issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Honorable Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) on January 12, 2023,” it said.

The memorandum comes a day after ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad released satellite photographs and a report on Joshimath that showed the marked area witnessing rapid subsidence has sank 5.4 cm in a period of just 12 days. Following the NDMA memorandum, the ISRO report was removed from its website.

The purpose of the advisory, officials said, was "not to deny information to the media but to avoid confusion because so many institutions are involved in the process and they are giving their own interpretation of the situation". The statements on Joshimath are creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country, the NDMA said.

It said the issue was highlighted during a meeting convened by the central government on January 12 and subsequently discussed at a meeting led by the NDMA on the same day. The NDMA said an expert group has been formed for the assessment of the ground subsidence in Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government said the ground subsidence around Joshimath has aggravated and the authorities are taking all necessary measures for the safety of habitation in the affected areas. The state government has deployed a team of experts from various scientific and technical institutions to assess the situation and provide mitigation measures of the town.

The media is also propagating this blatantly, it said. The communication said the organisations, before publishing or uploading any such reports or information, should obtain prior approval either from the respective central ministries or the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. The NDMA directive has gone to the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, Geological Survey of India (GSI), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the ISRO, Hyderabad, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), New Delhi, Surveyor General of India, Dehradun and Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.

The communication has also been sent to the National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government sent the communication to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Uttarakhand Space Application Centre, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, National Geophysical Research Institute, Central Building Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the ISRO and National Seismological Centre, Dehradun.

