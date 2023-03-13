Roorkee (Uttarakhand) : A girl resident of the Manglaur police station area has made a complaint that a young man known to harassed her, poured acid and scorched her hand. The girl also alleged that in February, she made a police complaint that the young man raped her and the police have started an investigation into this matter, sources said.

The acid-pouring incident allegedly took place when the girl was bringing medicine from a shop in the town itself on Saturday evening. The woman alleged that Haider, a resident of the town, threw acid on her, in which part of her hand was scorched. When she raised an alarm, the accused youth had fled from the scene of the offence.

On getting information about the incident, his relatives also reached the spot. They arranged for the treatment of the victim. The girl told the police that she was friends with Haider since 2015. In the year 2020, Haider raped her on the pretext of marriage. During this, her obscene videos were also made. After this, he started to harass her.

When she refused, he started threatening to make the video go viral on social media. Due to this, he filed a case against Haider in February 2023 in this matter. The girl alleged that Haider threw acid on her just to get her out of the way.

Manglaur police station in-charge Inspector Manoj Mainwal said that the police have taken the girl's clothes into possession and sent them for forensic examination. To find out the veracity of the incident, the police are examining the CCTV cameras installed around the said spot.