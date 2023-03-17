Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand STF, along with the Kerala police, on Friday, arrested four accused in connection with the murder of a man in the Thrissur area of Kerala last month, from the Gopeshwar area of the hill state, the police said. The four accused have been identified as Aamir, Arun, Sohail and Niranjan. A police officer said the accused were arrested near the Gopeshwar bus stand.

The four accused arrested by the Kerala police are now being taken to Kerala through transit remand. The case dates back to February 21 when a man was murdered in Thrissur of Kerala. The victim identified as Abdul Shahad, a resident of Trichur Kerala, was killed by 10 people at Thana Cherpu in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

A case was registered in this regard at Cherpu police station. The Kerala police have already arrested three of the accused in the murder case. The Kerala police had leads that the four accused are hiding in Uttarakhand after which the Kerala police contacted the Uttarakhand STF in that regard.

The operation culminated with the arrest of the four accused at the Gopeshwar bus stand. STF SSP Ayush Aggarwal said that after contacting the Kerala police, the STF gathered complete information about the accused in Uttarakhand. The details of people entering and leaving from the state of Kerala were ascertained through surveillance, he said. The Uttarakhand STF had leads that some people from Kerala had taken shelter in Gopeshwar district of Chamoli. Acting on the leads, the STF team, along with the Kerala police, went to Gopeshwar and arrested the four accused.