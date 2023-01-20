Haridwar: District administration in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on seven mosques which were found violating the sound levels permitted in the order of High Court, on Thursday. The administration has acted after the replies furnished to the show-case notices served on the respective clerics— were found unsatisfactory.

The action was initiated as per the directive of Haridwar Sud-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Puran Singh Rana. Pathari Station House Officer and regional officer and Roorkee Pollution Control Board carried out sound level checks in the said 7 mosques and submitted their reports to the district administration, before the penal action.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Puran Singh Rana said that clerics of Jama Masjid, Ibadullahahitala (Kikkar Wali) Masjid, Bilal Masjid, another Jama Masjid, Sabri Jama Masjid and two others. At the same time, warnings were issued to clerics of two other mosques to strictly adhere to the laid down norms on sound pollution.

These said mosques have been advised not to breach the permitted decibels while playing Azan and they have also agreed, another official said. Earlier, permissions were granted to these mosques for using loudspeaker on the condition they will follow the guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand High Court.

Complaints were received on non-compliance over the noise levels from various quarters including those living around these mosques. Inspections were carried out on the said instances. The checks revealed the deviations, the official said.

