Dehradun: The first meeting of the draft panel, which was constituted to study the feasibility of UCC in Uttarakhand, was convened in Delhi on Monday. The committee was formed by the Dhami Cabinet and asked to submit its report by November 2022. Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

As soon as the government was formed, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formed a five-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27. The other members of the committee include Pramod Kohli, retired Delhi high Court judge, Manu Gaur, social activist, Shatrughan Singh, retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Surekha Dangwal, vice-chancellor, Doon University. Furthermore, during the recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the chairman of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai and had a discussion about the Uniform Civil Code law, after which the committee met in Delhi on Monday.

After the meeting, Ranjana Prakash Desai said that it was their first meeting and all the members were present in the meeting. A preliminary discussion was held on Uniform Civil Code. A second meeting will probably be held after a week. At the same time, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a committee has been formed in this regard will talk to all stakeholders and take their suggestions.