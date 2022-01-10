Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a cluster outbreak, as many as 55 students of GS convent, a private school in Sitarganj in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar have tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The Health Department has isolated all the positive students at their homes and also tracing for the people, who came in contact with the positive students.

According to the superintendent of Sitarganj health department, Dr Rajesh Kumar, the students were tested positive after mandatory Covid tests before the vaccination of the 15- 18-year-olds.

In a similar case of cluster outbreak, as many as 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. After the Coronavirus cases came to light, the school was transformed into a micro-containment zone.

Similarly, 100 students of a private college in Haldwani in the Nainital district also tested positive for Covid-19 on January 8. As a result, the Uttarakhand government has imposed new restrictions, including the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state, till January 16. Moreover, all schools and Anganwadi Centres will remain closed until January 16. The Uttarakhand government has also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, 505 infections were reported in Dehrdaun alone on Sunday, which is 34 per cent of the state’s daily spike. As of now, the capital has 1,317 active Covid-19 cases, which is around 32 per cent of the total 4,118 active cases in the state.

READ: 93 students of private college in Nainital test positive for COVID19: Uttarakhand Govt