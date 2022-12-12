Almora: A father died while dancing during his daughter's Mehendi ceremony, a day before marriage in Uttarakhand's Almora on Saturday. According to sources, the night before the wedding, the bride's father collapsed on the dance floor while dancing during the Mehendi ceremony.

Also read: UP: Couple, their son killed as speeding SUV rams into bike

The bride's father was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The bride was not informed about the death of his father and was told that her father's health has been deteriorated and was admitted to the hospital. The deceased died due to a heart attack, sources said. Amidst the father's death, the daughter's marriage took place on Sunday night in a banquet hall in Haldwani. The Kanyadaan was performed by the bride's maternal uncle. Police have not made any official statement on it yet.