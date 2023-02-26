Haridwar: The police on Sunday arrested a man for posing as a doctor at Patanjali Hospital and allegedly extorting money from patients in exchange of fixing appointments with doctors. The matter was brought to the notice by the employees of the hospital, who found the accused roaming on the premises of Patanjali Yogpeeth, posing as a doctor.

Raman Panwar of Divya Yog Mandir Trust said that when the employees questioned the man's identity, he claimed his name was Dr Ashok and said he was a practising doctor at Yogpeeth Hospital. The employees recovered an identity card bearing ID No 92X53 with name Dr Rahul Singh and office address of Patanjali Hospital, Anandam city, Haridwar, from the man. However, the code was found to be fake. On further questioning, the employees learnt that the man used to charge money from patients, who came to the hospital for treatment by assuring them of expediting their treatment process by fixing appointments with doctors immediately. After this, the employees thrashed the man and handed him over to the police.

The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar, is a resident of Garhpur village under Nawada police station in Bihar's Nawada district. He pursued medical course from Patanjali Hospital, but had to leave mid-way after his enrolment was cancelled by college authorities for poor conduct. Thus, he could not complete his course.

The Bahadarabad police said even though he did not possess any degree, the accused posed as a doctor and roamed around in the hospital. He even extorted money from patients on some pretext or the other, police said. SHO Bahadarabad Nitesh Sharma said a complaint has been lodged by Patanjali Hospital against the accused. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the accused was arrested. The accused's background and previous records are being investigated.