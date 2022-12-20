Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): A woman was killed and four others were injured in an elephant attack that took place in the forest area in Kotdwar of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, five women from a nearby village had gone to collect fodder for their cattle when the incident took place.

One woman was killed in the elephant attack, while four others were severely injured. The Forest Department officials and police reached the spot after receiving the information. The police shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem while the injured have been shifted to Kotdwar Government Hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Luxmi Devi (48), who lived near Kanvashram. Meanwhile, the villagers around the area have demanded relief from frequent attacks of the elephants in the area.