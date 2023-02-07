Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Mother, the word that fills everyone with emotion and it resonates with blissful unconditional love and care. The love and care that a mother has for her children are unconditional. Mothers hold this strong aspect of loving their children in any phase of life or situation. An elderly woman in Chamoli has earned appreciation after she chased a leopard, which attacked a baby deer.

Dhamati Devi, a resident of Van village of Dewal block of the district, saved the fawn and kept it with her as her own baby. She brought the fawn to her home and fed milk using a bottle as the injured deer could not drink milk from a spoon. Later, she informed Heera Singh Garhwali, a social worker, about the incident, who then informed the Forest Department about it.

Speaking to the media, Dhamati Devi said, "I was in the forest when I heard the noise of a deer. I made loud noises to chase away the leopard and ran towards it. The leopard dropped the injured fawn and ran away. I took the baby deer with me. It was injured and bleeding. I tried to feed milk using a spoon, but as the fawn was severely injured it was unable to drink milk from a spoon. I went to the market and bought a bottle to feed it."

"I took the injured fawn to the Veterinary Hospital where the doctors treated it. I also informed Heera Singh Garhwali, a social worker, about the injured fawn." Heera Singh Garhwali said, "as soon as I received the information about the injured fawn, I came here to see it. We took it to the Veterinary Hospital where Dr Manish Kumar Pandey treated the deer. I also informed the Forest Department."

Garhwali further said, "I would like to thank Dhamati Devi for showing courage in saving the fawn from the clutches of a leopard. She took care of it like a baby. I also want to thank the staff of the Veterinary Hospital for providing treatment to the injured fawn." Forest Officer Gabar Singh Bisht also expressed gratitude to Dhamati Devi.

Bisht said, "Dhamati Devi has set an example of humanity. It is very important to save these animals." Veterinary staff present at the spot said, "Wild animals are on the verge of extinction, it is very important for us to save them. Dhamati Devi did a commendable job by saving this deer. She brought it to the hospital where we treated it."