Pithoragarh: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres at 20 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

ANI