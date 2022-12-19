Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi experienced mild tremors after an earthquake of 3.1 Richter scale jolted the area in the wee hours of Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had an epicentre falling 5 km below the ground and was of magnitude 3.1 and occurred at around 1.50 am. Since the earthquake was of low magnitude, no casualty or major damage to property has been reported till now.

Earlier on November 12, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted Uttarakhand. The epicenter of that earthquake was 10 kilometers below the ground in Nepal killing six people. While, the most affected place in India was Pithoragarh. At that time, the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as well at around eight o'clock in the night.