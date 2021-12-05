Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal
Published on: 3 hours ago
Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 & Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Tehri Garhwal , Uttarakhand, India for more information download the BhooKamp App @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/pdcb37bT7r— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 4, 2021
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 and Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
(ANI)
