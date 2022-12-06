Dehradun: In a significant development, digital health platform, Tata 1mg, has introduced drone delivery service in Uttarakhand's Dehradun city for faster delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines. The drone based air delivery service is expected to save a lot of time consumed in traffic jams. The company launched the drone delivery service in the city on Thursday.

Tanmay Saksena, Chief Operating Officer of Tata 1mg, said that stores have been opened in Racecourse, Vasant Vihar and Kishannagar in Doon. More stores will be opened in Doon and other parts of Uttarakhand as well. Saxena informed that the drones can deliver medicines and collect samples within a radius of 100 km and carry a payload of up to 6 kg.

He said that necessary precautions have been taken regarding safety and security. The drone delivery service, which is already in vogue in developed countries, was launched in India in 2021 for the first time. In November 2021, Meghalaya became the first state in the country, where medicines were successfully delivered by drone in West Khasi Hills district.

The drone had created history by traveling 25 kilometers in 25 minutes. It can be recalled that in July this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a drone manufacturing unit in the Ramnagar area of Roorkee. The manufacturing company Roter Precision Instruments Private Limited also launched two drones on the occasion even as the company said it will provide jobs to 100 engineers required at the unit with preference to be given to the youth of Uttarakhand.