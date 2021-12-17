Haridwar: A three-day 'Dharma Sansad' was inaugurated under the supervision of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yati Narasimhanand Giri of Juna Akhara at Ved Niketan Dham, Haridwar, today, for the protection and promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

Hundreds of saints and common people are attending this religious parliament. On the third day, it will issue guidelines to the Central Government.

Swami Yeti Narasimhanand Giri said, "The Prime Minister of India is set to be a non-Hindu by 2029 and to avoid this, 'Dharma Sansad' has been convened to consider what should be done to protect Hinduism. 'Dharma Sansad' will issue guidelines after the three-day meet, which will be sent to the Central government so that the government can decide on measures to be taken to save Sanatan Dharma."

Swami Anand Baba, who came to the 'Dharma Sansad' said that now either humanity or insurgency will be established in the country.

Also Read: Hinduism, Hindutva are two different things: Rahul Gandhi