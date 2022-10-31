Dehradun: Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is now nearing its closing dates due to winter. Despite this, the devotees are registering on the portal earmarked for the Chardham Yatra for the darshan of the Dhams.

According to the information received from the tourism department, the process of registration of devotees for Yamunotri Dham, Gangotri Dham, Kedarnath Dham as well as Hemkund Sahib is going on even after the closure of the doors. For these Dhams, devotees have registered for darshan till November 3.

Also read: Chardham Yatra 2022: Gangotri Dham closed for winter

It is reported that the doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath as well as the doors of Hemkund Sahib have already been closed, while the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 19. So far, 4,541,542 devotees have visited Hemkund Sahib including Chardham.