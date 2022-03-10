Uttarakhand: As the day progressed and the election trends depicting the possible win and loss of the candidates were predicted, Aam Admi Party in Uttarakhand seem to have lost ground. According to the latest trends in Uttarakhand, Aam Admi Party is seen losing ground despite registering a massive win in Punjab. Currently, there is direct competition between BJP and Congress. The party promises like free electricity did not seem to woo the voters. As per the trends out so far, the Uttarakhand public has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party outright.

As per the election manifesto, AAP made several electoral promises. It also promised of making Gairsain a permanent capital, if the party comes to the power.

The Delhi-based party also promised of carving six new districts of Kashipur, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Didihat, Ranikhet, and Yamunotri. Not only this, the party laid special emphasis on providing free electricity. It promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to each household for which a guarantee card was issued.

The promises to provide employment also did not seem to work in favor of the party. The unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 per month for the young was also not enough to win the voters.

In fact, the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made all efforts to find political space in Uttarakhand and made seven tours of the state during the election campaigning. During every tour, he tried to woo the voters through several freebies. Everyone tried to connect with the public through door-to-door campaigns in Uttarakhand. Important issues that concern the public were also included in the manifesto, but the public seem to be reluctant to bring the party to power in the state.

Main election promises of the party