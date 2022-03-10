Despite freebies, AAP fails to shine in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: As the day progressed and the election trends depicting the possible win and loss of the candidates were predicted, Aam Admi Party in Uttarakhand seem to have lost ground. According to the latest trends in Uttarakhand, Aam Admi Party is seen losing ground despite registering a massive win in Punjab. Currently, there is direct competition between BJP and Congress. The party promises like free electricity did not seem to woo the voters. As per the trends out so far, the Uttarakhand public has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party outright.
As per the election manifesto, AAP made several electoral promises. It also promised of making Gairsain a permanent capital, if the party comes to the power.
The Delhi-based party also promised of carving six new districts of Kashipur, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Didihat, Ranikhet, and Yamunotri. Not only this, the party laid special emphasis on providing free electricity. It promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to each household for which a guarantee card was issued.
The promises to provide employment also did not seem to work in favor of the party. The unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 per month for the young was also not enough to win the voters.
In fact, the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made all efforts to find political space in Uttarakhand and made seven tours of the state during the election campaigning. During every tour, he tried to woo the voters through several freebies. Everyone tried to connect with the public through door-to-door campaigns in Uttarakhand. Important issues that concern the public were also included in the manifesto, but the public seem to be reluctant to bring the party to power in the state.
Main election promises of the party
- Employment to one lakh youth in six months
- 80 percent reservation for people of Uttarakhand in jobs
- 24 hours electricity, all old domestic bills waived
- Free travel for women in state transport and public transport buses
- Construction of Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari Academy for the promotion of literature, art, and culture
- Investigation of illegal appointments made during Congress and BJP government
- Restoration of the old pension scheme of employees
- 4600-grade pay to police personnel
- Formation of Uttarakhand Film Council to promote art, health insurance of technicians working in films and music videos with artists
- One day in every session of the Legislative Assembly will be designated as Janata Day
- There will be a public service dialogue every month for redressal of complaints in each assembly constituency
- Zero tolerance policy to stop illegal mining
- Stop corruption, to double the budget of the state to more than one crore in five years
- Financial help of one lakh to the women self-help group
- Formation of Employment and Migration Department to stop migration and provide employment
- Free coaching center for the preparation of government jobs
- Women's village clinics will be set up at women's level at block level for safe delivery
- Special economic package to women startups, free skill development training to unmarried women
- Model schools in every district. Implement a policy to control expensive fees of private schools
- Five new medical colleges in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. Will start air ambulance service in mountainous areas
- Military Welfare Commission constituted for the problems of soldiers
- Creation of General Vipin Rawat Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Tilu Rauteli Institute for Army Recruitment Training
- All crops will be procured at MSP. Wheat and paddy will be purchased at the rate of Rs 2500 and sugarcane at the rate of Rs 400
- Farmers will be given free electricity for farming. 50 thousand rupees per hectare compensation for crop failure
- The country's first hill agriculture policy will be implemented in Uttarakhand
- Five new sugar mills will be opened in the state, payment of sugarcane to farmers in 14 days
- Two new universities will be opened in Garhwal and Kumaon
- Special Pension and Purohit Welfare Board will be set up for pilgrimage priests
- Implement sustainable tourism policy to promote natural and cultural heritage
- Uttarakhand aims to hold Winter Olympics on 50th anniversary
- Construction of stadium at every block level of the state
- A task force will be formed under the leadership of ex-servicemen for disaster management. A separate fund will be created for disaster
- Free accident and health insurance for auto, rickshaw, taxi, tracker, max, bus, truck driver