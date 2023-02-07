Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Delhi police arrested gangster Chhota Rajan’s aide Bhupendra alias Bhuppi and brought him to the national capital on transit remand from Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Bhupendra alias Bhuppi, an accused in a 2020 case of fake currency, was arrested from the Haldwani jail in Uttarakhand and produced him in a court here after which he was sent to a four-day custody.

Bhuppi and gangster Bunty were close aides of Chhota Rajan and has underworld connections. According to the police, Bhuppi was engaged in fake currency circulation with terrorist Naushad, who was arrested from Jahangirpuri in the national capital last month. Bhuppi has been absconding in a case dating back to 2020.

Naushad will be questioned, the police said. Naushad Ali and his associate Jagjit Singh alias Jagga were arrested last month from Jahangirpui. They were in touch with terrorists of the Harkat-ul Ansar outfit and the Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been designated a terror outfit in India.

Naushad, the terrorist, who was arrested in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, on interrogation earlier disclosed to the Delhi police that he received instructions from his Pakistani handlers and attempted to go to Pakistan through Nepal twice but failed, sources claimed. The duo was also in touch with gangsters Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan, police found. Both the arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on “right-wing Hindu leaders,” according to the Delhi police

According to sources, during the interrogation by the Special Cell, Naushad revealed that he was constantly receiving instructions from Pakistani handlers Asfaq and Suhail. Naushad was in constant contact with Pakistani terrorist Asfaq alias Arif. Asfaq alias Arif is a member of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Naushad revealed during the probe that when he was in jail, he had met Nadeem associated with the terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar. Sources said that Naushad also went to Nepal twice in 2019 to find a way to go from Nepal to Pakistan.

Naushad, who was imprisoned for murder, was released from jail in 2018 after 25 years, since then he started working at the behest of Pakistani terrorist Suhail. Naushad had been lodged in different jails in India for almost 27 years. During that time he kept meeting the terrorists of Pakistani terrorist organisations, after which he started working for them, the police said. (With agency inputs)