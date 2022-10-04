Almora (Uttarakhand): A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was allegedly molested by a civil servant, who is posted as an officer in Delhi government, in a boarding school run by the accused's wife in Uttarakhand following which the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, officials said.

The accused AV Premnath's wife runs Pleasant Valley school located in Govindpur in Almora, Uttarakhand. The minor, a resident of Delhi, was admitted to the school a few months ago. It is alleged that during that time, officer AV Premnath molested the minor after which the victim's family met Almora DM and filed a complaint.

Also read: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai

On the complaint of the victim's family, the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. "A complaint has been registered regarding the minor's case. Along with this, there are many allegations against this influential officer and his wife including grabbing government land," Tehsildar Kuldeep Pandey said.