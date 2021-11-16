Doiwala (Uttarakhand): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has reached Uttarakhand on his two-day visit. Aam Aadmi Party workers gave him a warm welcome at Jolly Grant airport. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers regarding Manish Sisodia's visit to Uttarakhand.

Manish Sisodia attacked the BJP and Congress, saying that the parties in whose hands the command of Uttarakhand is, had cheated the people and the public.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party will work to fulfil the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Aam Admi Party tweeted, "the Deputy Chief Minister and Colonel Ajay Kothiyal interacted with the business class through Dev Bhoomi Dialogue."