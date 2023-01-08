Dehradun: The Zoo administration in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has made special arrangements to protect birds, animals and reptiles from the cold. Curtains, blankets and heaters are being used to protect them from the cold. The zoo authorities changed the diet plans due to the changing weather conditions in the region.

Forest Department officer Mohan Singh Rawat said, "We are using heaters in the enclosures of large animals to keep the temperature warm. Blankets are being used in the snake cages to keep them warm. Thermometers have been installed inside the cages to check the temperatures from time to time."

"Also, to ensure the right temperature, it is being continuously monitored and recorded in writing, so that fish and snakes can be kept in a warm temperature," Rawat said. The temperature has reached a minimum of 8 degrees across the State. Rawat further said, "Wildlife and birds are being fed celery water, which is very hot for the body. Not only this, eggs and jaggery are also being made available to them, so that wildlife can protect its body from the cold." Due to the severe cold, the animals are not venturing out so the tourists are not able to see them. However, despite this, a large number of tourists are visiting the zoo as the schools declared winter holidays.