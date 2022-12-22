Dehradun: The Kotdwar judicial court in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun is hearing the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Thursday after the SIT filed a 500-page charge sheet in the murder on last Saturday based on more than 100 witnesses and 30 pieces of evidence.

Charges have been imposed in the charge sheet under various sections of the IPC. In today's hearing, the court is expected to take cognisance of the charge sheet and consider the permission for the narco test of one of the accused. The SIT is preparing to file a supplementary charge sheet after the narco test of the accused.

ADG Law and Order Dr. V Murugesan said the police is trying its best to plead for the strictest punishment to the accused. The body of 19-year-old Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

She was reported missing for at least six days before the police found her body. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people -- Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar -- have also been arrested in the case. On December 4, the Uttarakhand police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete with just the Narco tests of the accused remaining.

For this, they sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct Narco and Polygraph tests of all three accused. Of these three accused, two have given their consent for the test.