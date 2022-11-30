Dehradun: A case was registered against three BBA students in the city on Wednesday after a fellow student alleged that the trio recorded a nude video of him after forcing him to drink alcohol.

The accused, who are currently on the run, have been identified as Akarsh Gupta, Samanjoy Antony and Jeremy Malik. According to the victim, the incident occurred on the night of November 27, when the three accused entered his room and forced him to drink, with the ordeal following thereafter. The student further alleged that the group blackmailed him over the clip and demanded Rs 60,000, police said.

"Based on the complaint lodged in the case, an FIR has been registered against Akarsh Gupta from Patna, Bihar, Jeremy Malik who is a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, and Samanjoy Antony for trying to extort the victim. All three are students in the same institute. They are currently at large and search is on" SP City Sarita Doval said.