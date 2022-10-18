Kashipur (Uttarakhand): Stone crusher owner Mahal Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants on October 13 in broad daylight in the Kundeshwari police outpost area of ​​Kotwali Kashipur. The police, however, could not arrest the killers, but have already detained a few in connection with the killing. Regarding this incident, the family members of Mahal Singh sought protection from the police as they received a threatening call from Canada.

Sukhwant Singh, a family member of Mahal Singh, said, "I received a call from Canada and they asked to get the detained people released from the jail or you will have to face the consequences". Sukhwant Singh lodged a complaint with the police on Monday at 7.44 am urging them to provide security to the life and property of his family.

In his complaint, Sukhwant said, "Harjit Singh alias Kala and his son Tanveer threatened that in Mahal Singh murder case, police has detained Darshan from Rudrapur and other people. If you do not get them released soon, you and your entire family will be eliminated within a week."

Regarding this incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police of the district, Dr Manjunath TC, said "We received a complaint from Mahal Singh's relative Sukhwant Singh regarding a threat call from Canada made by Harjit alias Kala. Taking the matter seriously, the police registered an FIR and necessary action will be taken as per the rules." Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognizance of the matter and gave instructions to nab the accused as soon as possible.