Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A whopping amount of Rs 482.59 crore has been spent on Namami Gange Yojana, the central government's ambitious project being run for the cleanliness and purity of Ganga so far, according to the Right to Information Act (RTI ).

The RTI was filed by activist Hemant Gonia, a resident of Haldwani, who had sought information under the Right to Information Act on the works and budget in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange scheme. The information was then provided by the State Project Management Group Namami Gange, Uttarakhand.

RTI activist Hemant Gonia

According to the information received, the Namami Gange project was started in Uttarakhand in 2016. Under this scheme, an amount of 528.42 crores was released to the State Project Management Group. Under which Rs 482.59 crore has been spent till November 2021, while an amount of 35.83 crores is still pending with the State Project Management Group.

Under the Namami Gange, many schemes have been approved for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pauri, under which work has been done to make rivers clean. Along with cleaning the Ganges, construction of sewer treatment plant, Ganga Ghat bath, Moksha Ghat, apart from many works has been done.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, RTI activist Hemant Gonia said that crores of rupees have been spent on the Namami Gange project, however, no considerable improvement has been seen.

At many places, the water of the sewer treatment plant directly reaches the tributaries of the Ganges river adding that the government should bring transparency in the work being done in the name of the Namami Gange scheme, he added.

