Laksar: A local court has given its verdict after 10 years in a cheque bounce case in Laksar of Haridwar district. The court has sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for 6 months and a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh.

In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 15 days. The incident is from the year 2013, when Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Simli Mohalla of Laksar, filed a cheque bounce case in the court against Samay Singh, a resident of Dosni village.

Rajesh Sharma had filed a petition in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Luxor, stating that Samay Singh, a resident of Dosni village, working as Khalasi in the Railways, had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from him on March 14, 2012. He had promised to return the amount within a year. A year later, on March 18, 2013, Samay Singh gave him a cheque for Rs 2 lakhs. Subsequently, the cheque bounced citing 'lack of funds in the account.

Dejected Rajesh Sharma moved the court on 10 May 2013. While hearing the case, the court of Luxor Judicial Magistrate Nandita Kala found the accused Samay Singh guilty. The court has sentenced Samay Singh to rigorous imprisonment and a fine. Out of the amount of the fine, orders have been given to return the amount of Rs 3.30 lakh to the complainant and deposit 20,000 in the government account.