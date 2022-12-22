Dehradun: A court in Uttarakhand on Thursday deferred the hearing of a plea seeking a narco and polygraph test of the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to January 3. Amit Sajwan, the defence counsel, filed an affidavit saying the plea seeking a narco and polygraph test lacked clarity. The plea will be heard on January 3.

Sajwan said, "It has been 90 days since the accused are in jail. The affidavit filed by the prosecution asking for a narco test of the accused lacks clarity. It says a narco and polygraph test of the accused has to be conducted. However, it does not say whether they want a narco test or a polygraph test or both. It also does not say for what purpose they want it."

A 500-page charge sheet has already been filed by the SIT probing the case against the three accused. Uttarakhand High Court has also rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into the case, saying the ongoing SIT investigation should not be doubted. The 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was missing for at least six days before her body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

(With Agency Inputs)