Chamoli: Kanwar would have laughed out loud if you had told him that he would be getting married in a temple. He is not alone. Those who could not afford to host a marriage at their residence with pomp and gaiety would prefer temple weddings. So do those who want their weddings to be a low-key affair.

Kanwar does not fall into either of these categories. The fissures that emerged on the residential areas in the subsidence-hit Joshimath had led to a sizeable evacuation. It also derailed all social events and family functions which have already been planned. Kanwar's family is one among them.

Rohit Kanwar along with his family and his wedding party received his bride's family at Garhi Bhawani temple in Pani village near Joshimath on Jan. 26. After a short reception ceremony, the groom tied the knot to his fiancée and took Megha as his wife. The wedding was attended only by close relatives.

Kanwar's family said their house was one among them when they received instructions for safe evacuation. "We lived in Sindhdhar ward and our worries kept compounding ever since the subsidence hit the township. Our house has some fissures that's all," a family member said. Kanwar’s residence was located below Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn, both affected by the subsidence.

We were then informed that we will have to be shifted to a relief camp when we have already scheduled a marriage at the very house from which we were being evacuated. We did not know what to do. We spoke to the bride's family about our eviction from the house. We were shifted out on Jan. 3, a family member said.

The bride’s family, which is from Baula village in Karnaprayag block of the same district, came to Helang village on Wednesday. There they stayed for a night before they joined the groom’s family in the wedding on the next day. The families were happy that the wedding could be carried out.

Also read: Sinking Joshimath: Administration starts demolition of precariously standing hotels