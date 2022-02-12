Dehradun: Accusing the Congress of resorting to the "politics of appeasement", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the party has begun to push Rohingya Muslims into the hills of Uttarakhand and asked people to foil its gameplan in the coming polls. Addressing a slew of rallies in Uttarakhand on the last day of campaigning, Shah said the party's plans to establish a Muslim University is part of the party's politics of appeasement.

He said in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh the SP, BSP and Congress have been wiped out and something similar was going to happen in Uttarakhand where the BJP has been in power for the past five years. He said Uttarakhand is a tourist spot for the Congress but for the BJP, it is the soul of India's culture.

"When Congress leaders come to you asking for votes, you must ask them who opened fire on your children at Rampur Tiraha during the movement for a separate state," he said. He asked people to decide whether they wanted a government that gives a recess for Friday Namaz (jumma) or a government which announces a holiday on Igas.

Also Read: Without BJP govt in Uttarakhand, criminals chased out of UP will take shelter here: UP CM

Harish Rawat had allegedly given a 90-minute recess for Friday namaz during his chief ministership. "Development is beyond Congress' powers. Pushing Rohingya Muslims into the hills, establishing a Muslim university is all that the Congress party can do. It has always divided people along caste, class, regional and religious lines," Shah said.

Attacking former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for misleading people about the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines, he said the Congress leader called it "Modi vaccine" but finally ended up getting the jabs himself. Taking a dig at the Congress for its slogan "Char Dham Char Kam", Shah said the idea of doing four works for Uttrakhand has struck the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family rather too late.

"I want to tell Priyanka ji who is in Uttarakhand for a picnic that Narendra Modi has barely left anything for you to do," Shah said.

PTI