New Delhi: At a time when the party is facing a sharp divide among its state leadership, Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to finalize its candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The state unit of Congress in Uttarakhand is stuck in midstream over the induction of former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled by BJP, on Sunday. While he has already expressed his desire to join Congress, the biggest hurdle for him is former Chief Minister and party's Campaign Committee chairman Harish Rawat who is still firm on his stand and not comfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's return.

"Congress party is like God and God has many devotees. It is not necessary that all devotees are good. Now, it depends on the Almighty and the devotee. How the devotee pleases the Lord and which devotee the Lord accepts," Harish Rawat said.

He, however, also asserted that he will accept whatever party high command will decide as it is "not his job" to take a decision over this matter.

Meanwhile, Harak Singh Rawat has already announced that he is ready to apologize to Harish Rawat. "He (Harish Rawat) is my elder brother. I can apologize to him a hundred times or even one lakh times for the development of Uttarakhand," he had said.

This will be the second CEC meet of the Congress party for Uttarakhand. In the last meeting, the consensus was not being made over several seats due to which the party high command had asked the state leadership to sort out their issues, after which a Screening Committee meeting was being called to discuss the matter.

It is expected that Congress may release its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls after this meeting. With barely a month left for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the grand old party has not announced any of its candidates.

Also Read: Congress to unveil booklet showcasing 'shortcomings' of Modi government