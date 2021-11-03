Rudraprayag: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday oversaw the arrangements Kedarnath just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on November 5. During his visit, PM is scheduled to inaugurate and also to lay foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects.

PM will also review and inspect the ongoing infrastructure works in the state.

During his visit to Kedarnath, Dhami also met the priests who are planning a protest against PM's visit demanding the cancellation of the Devasthanam Board. CM was accompanied by the Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal and Harak Singh Rawat.

After a discussion with the priests, CM said, "there will be no protests by the priests during PM's visit. The priests are happy with the arrival of PM Modi to Kedarnath Dham. I had come to Kedardham to take stock of the preparations,"

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, "Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. He will thereafter inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project,"

"PM will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats, Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath, tirth purohit houses and garud chatti bridge on river Mandakini. The projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore," the statement added.

