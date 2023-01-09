Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has taken cognisance regarding the danger looming over the historic Joshimath and has requested the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun, to conduct a survey of the Joshimath area through satellite and submit a detailed report with photographs.

The requests were made after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned from his visit to the affected areas in Joshimath and held a meeting with senior officials here on Saturday night. "The disaster that occurred in Joshimath is a warning for the future. The holding capacity of all the sensitive places in the hilly areas of the state will be surveyed. Heavy construction work will be banned in such a situation," said CM Dhami.

"Opposition parties are constantly raising questions about the State government. This is not the time for politics, but to save Joshimath by working as a team," Dhami said, adding, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the Joshimath case and has assured of all possible help. So far, 68 families have been taken to a safe place, but there are about 603 families in danger. In such a scenario, the priority of the government is to take all these families to a safe place."

Regarding this incident, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, "The affected people need patience and moral support. We have invited people with different expertise from astrologers to theologians. He has told us about the rituals to be performed to protect Joshimath. We will start the rituals today."