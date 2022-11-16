Kashipur (Uttarakhand): A 12-year-old boy studying in class eight at Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant (PGBP) Inter College, Kashipur, died under suspicious circumstances after collapsing on school premises on Monday. After this incident, agitated relatives blamed teachers and staged a protest at Maharana Pratap Chowk on Tuesday evening demanding action against the school administration. The police registered a case against the entire staff of PGBP Inter College under section 302 of IPC.

CO Kashipur Vandana Verma, along with SDM Kashipur Abhay Pratap Singh and Tehsildar Yusuf Ali, reached the spot along with police teams to prevent any untoward incident. SHO Manoj Raturi and SSI Pradeep Mishra also reached the spot and assured fair investigation in the matter. The boy's family alleged that he was beaten by his teachers. However, the school administration denied the allegations saying the student was standing in the queue during the mid-day meal, and suddenly fainted.

Later, Moksh was taken to the government hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent to Haldwani for postmortem. Boy's family members have submitted a complaint against three teachers. CO Vandana Verma said, " a complaint has been received from the family members of the victim. After which a case has been registered against all the school staff under section 302 of IPC. Investigation is on in the matter."

Verma further said, "the agitated people blocked the highway demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Inspector level officers are probing the whole matter and action will be taken on the basis of facts and statements."

Also read: Uttarakhand: Class VIII student collapses in school; dies in hospital

The kin of the deceased said that when Moksh went to school in the morning, he was fine. He didn't have any health related complaints. The family alleges that Moksh was beaten up by the teachers in the school, due to which he died. It was also alleged by the relatives that the school management informed them two hours after the incident.