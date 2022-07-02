Roorkee: A clash between the Army men and Uttarakhand police was reported on the Delhi Dehradun national highway in Roorkee on Friday. The clash broke out after an army truck hit the vehicle of Uttarakhand SI from behind. Uttarakhand SI alleged that after hitting his vehicle, the Army jawan did not bother to admit his fault and when he was asked to come to the police station he started arguing.

Also Read-Uttarakhand Police send notices of appearance to Dharma Sansad accused

According to police, an Army truck carrying goods hit the Uttarakhand police vehicle in which sub-inspector Anil Singh Bisht was travelling. Thereafter verbal duel ensued between Army jawans and police personnel. Instead of saying sorry to the police, Army jawans started moving ahead as if they have not done anything wrong. Thereafter Uttarakhand police personnel somehow managed to stop the truck. Seeing a direct clash between Army and Uttarakhand police in broad daylight a large number of passersby stopped there. Meanwhile, the crowd started raising slogans in support of the Army. In the meantime, the Army jawan, along with the truck, managed to flee. The SI informed his superiors and he will lodge a complaint against Army jawan.