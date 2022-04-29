Dehradun: Chardham Yatra is all set to kick off on May 3 in Uttarakhand. While the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will open on the aforementioned date, Kedarnath and Badrinath will open for the devotees on May 6 and May 8 respectively. Significantly, it is said that the first 'puja' in all four shrines will be placed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, "In all four Dhams, we have our venerable deities. PM Modi has immense faith in these religious shrines. Therefore, in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the opening of the doors of the four Dhams, the first 'puja' will be performed."

Maharaj further stated that pujas will also be done to seek prosperity and development of the country. "Blessings will be sought to curb the pandemic raging at the moment in the world," he stated.

