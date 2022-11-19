Chamoli: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand's Chamoli has come to an end with the management at the Badrinath Dham, the holy religious place of Hindus to close its doors on Saturday at 3.35 pm for winter. Thousands of devotees reached Badrinath Dham before the closure of the doors. According to Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, the former Dharmadhikari of Badrinath Dham, Lord Badri Vishal will be covered with a woollen blanket soaked in ghee.

This woollen ghee blanket has been prepared by the women of Mangal Dal of Mana village, especially for the occasion. Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, the chief priest of the temple, will offer the blanket to the deity. Namboodiri will also instal the idol of the deity Lakshmi in the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath Dham besides the idols of Uddhav and Kuber.

With the closure of the doors of Badrinath Dham, the journey to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham located in Uttarakhand will come to an end for this year on Saturday. After the doors of Badrinath are closed, Uddhav and Kuberji's throne will reach Bamani village while Shankaracharyaji's throne will rest tonight at Rawal Niwas.

On Sunday morning, the holy throne and the idol of Uddhav-Kuberji will leave for Pandukeshwar. Shankaracharya's throne will reach Joshimath's Narasimha temple on November 21 and will remain here for winter. As per the management, more than 17.5 lakh pilgrims visited Lord Badrinath this year. The temple remains closed during winter from the month of December to May due to the accumulation of snow.