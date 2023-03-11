Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Good news for the devotees, who are willing to pay a visit to Chardham. The Chardham Yatra will commence on April 22 and they no need to stand in serpentine queues outside the temple to have the darshan of the presiding deity. For the convenience of the devotees, arrangements are being made to issue tokens for darshan at the entrance of the temples.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) said on Saturday that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra. The UTDC's statement said that the tokens will be given in one-hour slots, which will be valid for four hours. Till now the devotees had to stand in long queues for darshan during the Chardham Yatra. According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, tokens will be given at the entrance of the temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham.

On April 22, with the opening of the doors of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples, the Chardham Yatra will begin. Whereas, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and the Badrinath Dham will open on April 27. Till now the devotees going on Chardham Yatra have to stand in long queues.

Pilgrims travel a long way to reach the Dham and then they have to stand in line for hours together for darshan. Because of this elderly devotees used to face a lot of problems. But now, if devotees face a medical emergency during the Chardham Yatra, then the administration will provide them with medical facilities through the drone.