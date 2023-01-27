Dehradun: Authorities on Thursday announced the resumption date for the Chardham Yatra 2023 in Uttarakhand. According to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams will open on April 22, Kedarnath Dham on April 26 and the Badrinath temple on April 27. The Badrinath temple was located in the Garhwal Hills in Chamoli district and the temple forms one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’. It also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. The temple will remain closed for six months owing to heavy snowfall. Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham are located in the Uttarkashi district.

Gangotri is the main Hindu pilgrimage centre and 19 km from Gangotri is Gomukh, which is the end of the Gangotri glacier where the River Ganges originates. The Gangaji Temple of Gangotri is situated at an altitude of 3042 metres above sea level. The temple was built by Gurkha commander Amar Singh Thapa in the early 18th century.

Also read: Kedarnath shrine experiencing snowfall

The present temple was renovated by the royal family of Jaipur. Every year between May and October lakhs of devotees visit the Char Dham to pay their obeisance. The Yamunotri Dham is 3235 metres above sea level in the Uttarkashi district. There is a temple of Goddess Yamuna, 210 km from Rishikesh and 255 km from Haridwar.

Kedarnath temple is a famous Hindu temple located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand state. Kedarnath temple in the lap of the Himalayan mountains in Uttarakhand is included in the 12 Jyotirlingas and is also one of the Char Dhams. Due to the adverse climate here, the temple opens for devotees only in the middle of April to November.

It is said that the temple was built in Katyuri style by Maharaja Janmejaya, the grandson of the Pandavas. Badrinath or Badrinarayan temple is a Hindu temple situated on the banks of the Alaknanda river in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu. It is said that the Badrinath temple was built in the 7th-9th centuries.

The city around it is also called Badrinath after the name of the temple. Geographically, the area is situated at an altitude of 3,133 metres (10,279 ft) above sea level, in the Garhwal region, between the high peaks of the Himalayan ranges. This temple remains open only for a limited period of six months of the year (from the end of April to the beginning of November). It is one of the busiest pilgrimage centres in the country.