Dehradun: The Supertech Twin Towers located at Sector 93-A in Noida has been successfully demolished in just nine seconds with the help of a serial blast on 28th April 2022 at 2:30 pm with 3,700 kg of gunpowder and eight months of preparation.

After its collapse, one of the 10 black boxes installed by the scientists of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee inside the Twin Towers has been found. The search for the rest is underway. These boxes were installed with the intention that such demolition could be studied more closely in the future.

Scientists had installed a variety of instruments within a radius of 150 meters around the two buildings, which would show the impact of the demolition from different perspectives. Such instruments are used to study any major blast. These tools provide information on the after-effects of demolition. Scientists from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee and Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Dhanbad played an important role in this entire work.