Haridwar: Patanjali Ayurved company lodged a complaint against two people, who made obscene posters of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and made them viral on social media. The case has been lodged at the Kankhal police station. Raman Panwar, who looked after the legal work of Patanjali, filed the complaint, which says some people prepared obscene posters of Baba Ramdev and posted them on social media, due to which Baba's image was being tarnished, police sources said.

The two people, who posted such posters on social media, have been identified as Gajendra and Hemant, residents of Dehradun's Nehru Colony. Police Station in-charge Kankhal Mukesh Chauhan said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against both the accused under relevant sections. A police officer has also been deputed to investigate the case and the accused will be arrested soon."