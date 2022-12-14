Pauri (Uttarakhand): A woman visited a community health center (CHC) to get treated for her fractured hand was in for a shock as the doctor instead Plaster of Paris doctor applied a piece of cardboard to provide support to her injured hand. The incident took place in the home district of Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat.

Vimla Devi, the wife of Rakesh Singh Sahu, a resident of Sainji village of Pabau block adjacent to Mandal Headquarters Pauri, had gone to cut grass in the forest near the village on December 11 where she tripped and fell. She was admitted to the community health center (CHC), Pabau where she was told about a fracture in her hand.

The doctors in the CHC bandaged and fixed a piece of cardboard on the fractured hand and referred her to the district hospital, Pauri. The family then took Vimla to a private hospital in Dehradun for further treatment. Dr. Vijay Adwala, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pauri, said that " support of cardboard was given to the injured hand so that till the time the patient reaches district hospital."

Former Congress State President, Ganesh Godial slammed the government calling this whole incident unfortunate, and said, "poor health facilities in the Health Minister's home area is worrisome. The Health Minister should come forward and answer the public."