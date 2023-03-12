Rudrapur: Dog is considered as 'man's best friend' as they maintain loyalty, friendship and companionship with humans. There is no doubt about their loyalty as they have been proving it right many a time be it domestic or professional canines. Human beings trust them blindly as no animal can come near dogs as such was their trustworthiness. Recently, a canine from the Dog Squad team of the Uttarakhand police won not only an award, but also a reward.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC has announced a reward of Rs 2,500 to dog Kattie, which solved the murder case of Shakib Ahmed in Jaspur. Apart from this, Kattie has also been selected for the 'Employee of the Month award. It may be noted that the Shakib murder case that took place in the Jaspur police station area on March 6 was solved by the police within 24 hours.

Kattie, which was posted to the Dog Squad team, played an important role in identifying the murder accused. After sniffing the clothes of the deceased, Kattie pounced on the accused Qasim in just 30 seconds. After which the police interrogated the accused after taking him into their custody, then he spilled the beans and the accused confessed to killing Kasim.

SSP Manjunath told that on February 25, a body was found in a closed sack in a wheat field in the Kichha Kotwali area. In which the services of Kattie were used. In that murder case, too, Katy had taken the team to the house of the accused. After this, the police station arrested his friend Sabir in the murder case of Dori Lal. Apart from this, the district police have used Kattie services in many cases.

In the year 2016, Kattie imparted training in Panchkula ITBP of Haryana. After which it was posted in Udham Singh Nagar. Kattie, along with her handler head constables Yogendra Singh and Basant Singh, has cooperated with the police team in cracking many murder cases. Now Kattie is 8 years old and specialises as a tracker dog.