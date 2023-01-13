Dehradun: In the wake of the land subsidence issue in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the Cabinet on Friday announced an interim relief of Rs 45 crore for affected families. Whereas, the rent allowance has also been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,000. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday with all the stakeholders at the ITBP camp to discuss several important issues, including compensation.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is the biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the Chief Minister's office said. The CM also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and enquired about the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the CM about the investigation done so far. "I have met everyone and assured people that the administration is with the people of Joshimath. We will help everyone," CM Pushkar Dhami told the media after the meeting. He said, "It is our priority to lay the way forward for those affected while protecting their lives and property", an official statement added.

Later, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens. He asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster. CM said, "Rs 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as an interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops and businesses have been affected."

"The government will provide all possible help for the rehabilitation of the affected people. The survey team is present over there. We are making key decisions for the future," the CM said. Earlier, the CM offered prayers at the Narsingh Temple and expressed hope that people of the hilly state will emerge out of this natural calamity safe and secure," Dhami told the media.