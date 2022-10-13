Kashipur: A businessman was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his home at Judka village in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Mahal Singh, who was in the mining business. The CCTV footage showed the two assailants entering Singh's house and opening fire at him when he was reading a newspaper, the police said.

A business-related dispute with a Canada-based partner is suspected to be the cause of the murder, sources said. Singh's partner had issued threats to him in the past, they said. Several teams have been constituted to investigate the killing, Superintendent of Police (City) Chandra Mohan said.