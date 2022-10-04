Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): At least 25 people were killed and 10 others were injured after a wedding party bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday evening. The bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang when it met with the accident near the Simri bend.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 pm. Rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals but the efforts of the rescuers are being hampered by darkness. Local police and SDRF team is engaged in the rescue operation. So far, bodies of 25 people have been retrieved.

Also read: MP: 2 killed, several injured as bus falls into river in Khandwa

There is no arrangement of lights at the spot of the accident and villagers are struggling to rescue those stuck inside the bus with the help of the flashlights on their mobile phones, eyewitnesses said, adding that the number of casualties could be high. Officials have rushed to the spot and details are awaited.